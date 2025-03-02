Suspect wanted for malicious mischief in Centralia

CENTRALIA, Wash. — The Centralia Police Department is looking for a person suspected of malicious mischief.

According to police, around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, a person was caught on camera firing into the window of a business near 100 Harrison Avenue.

Police do not know whether the weapon was a small caliber rifle, pellet or BB gun.

If you have any information that can help identify the suspect you are asked to call 360-330-7680 or email Officer Alvarenga at aalvarenga@cityofcentralia.com or submit a tip anonymously on www.cityofcentralia.com/crimetips

Wanted in Centralia (Centralia Police Department)

©2025 Cox Media Group