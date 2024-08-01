Suspect sought in killing of 25 seagulls near Long Beach

NEAR LONG BEACH, Wash. — Witnesses report a man intentionally drove through a flock of seagulls near Long Beach on Saturday, killing 25 birds.

The incident happened around 8 p.m., 1.7 miles south of the Klipsan Beach.

Police say the same vehicle nearly struck two people walking their dogs on the beach.

Three witnesses were able to stop the suspect vehicle and take photos, which show one of the dead seagulls stuck in the vehicle’s grill.

Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife Police are investigating the incident and say they have identified the suspect. They say he lives out of state and are still trying to contact him.

