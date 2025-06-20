Suspect sought after firing at officer in Rainier Beach neighborhood

SEATTLE — Seattle Police (SPD) are looking for a man accused of shooting at an officer early Friday morning in the Rainier Beach neighborhood and running away.

It’s the second call that officers are handling.

The first call

SPD was already out for another call in the Madison Valley neighborhood, where officers say someone shot their partner, shot at police, and then barricaded themselves inside a home.

Several officers diverted from that scene to head to Pritchard Island Beach on 55th Avenue for the other shooting.

The second call

The Rainier Beach incident happened around 6:30 a.m.

It’s unclear what kind of call the officer was responding to, but Chief Shon Barnes told KIRO 7 News that the officer was in contact with the person at Pritchard Island Beach, there was some kind of struggle, and the officer ended up using their taser. At that point, the chief said the person shot at the officer and ran off.

That officer wasn’t hurt, but they’re now actively looking for the person.

A perimeter has been established in the area to look for the suspect. No suspect information has been made available.

Police say the two shootings are not related.

This is a developing story.

