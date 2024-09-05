Suspect in Seattle dog walker’s murder set to appear in court

SEATTLE — A man accused of killing a beloved dog walker in Seattle during an attempted carjacking is expected to be in court Thursday morning.

His arraignment comes less than 24 hours after the community held a gathering to remember the victim, 80-year-old Ruth Dalton.

Seattle Police say 48-year-old Jahmed Haynes carjacked Dalton in the Madison Valley neighborhood.

Hundreds showed up for the Remembering Ruth Dalton Walk Wednesday night to honor the beloved woman. They gathered at East Harrison Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard East near the place she was murdered during the carjacking on Aug. 20.

Meanwhile, there’s new surveillance video that captured the moments before her attack.

Dalton’s Subaru is visible, and investigators say Haynes is seen wearing a blue hoodie near her vehicle.

Police say there was a struggle between Dalton and Haynes. Dalton tried to drive off then Haynes forced her out of her car, running her over and killing her, according to charging documents.

During his arraignment, Haynes or his lawyer will enter a plea for murder, assault, and animal cruelty.

©2024 Cox Media Group