Suspect in Marysville rape case may have additional victims, police say

Marysville Police detectives have arrested Jorgue Guerrero, a 24-year-old Arlington man, on a charge of second-degree rape.

The Snohomish County Prosecutor’s Office formally charged Guerrero earlier this week and remains in custody at the Snohomish County Jail with bail set at $350,000.

During the investigation, detectives discovered that Guerrero has been charged with multiple counts of rape in other jurisdictions.

Information from the victim in the Marysville case has led police to believe that there may be additional victims who have not yet come forward.

Marysville Police are encouraging anyone who may have experienced a similar incident involving Guerrero to contact law enforcement.

“As a department and community, we recognize the immense pain and emotional impact the crime of rape has on survivors. Resources are available,” the department stated.

