Suspect has ‘big ears and tiny forearms’: New video release of wallaby capture in Parkland

PARKLAND, Wash. — The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department has released body camera video of the capture of a wallaby Sunday morning in Parkland.

Washington State Patrol Troopers and Pierce County Deputies responded to a traffic hazard at 158th Street East and B Street East just after 6:30 a.m.

A wallaby had escaped a local petting zoo and was hopping in the road. The ‘suspect’ was described by deputies as having a long tail, was 2 1/2 feet tall, with big ears and tiny forearms.

Deputies set up containment while troopers and residents tried to wrangle the wallaby.

It took many attempts, but eventually a trooper was able to ‘hug’ the little escape artist into custody.

Thankfully, the wallaby was not injured and has been reunited with its owners.

