Suspect found with large amount of counterfeit money in Thurston traffic stop, sheriff says

THURATON COUNTY, Wash. — The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) says a driver who fled multiple traffic stops on Sunday night was also wanted for forgery and theft.

Deputies learned the driver allegedly fled from Centralia police earlier in the evening.

TCSO found the suspect driving toward Tenino and started a chase.

A spike strip was deployed as the driver tried to drive onto I-5 and one of thier wheels fell off, Thurston Sheriff Derek Sanders said in a Facebook post.

The suspect surrendered and deputies reportedly found a large amount of counterfeit money and fake IDs.

They also had multiple warrants out for theft and forgery as well a fraud incident in Tumwater on Saturday, TCSO said.

