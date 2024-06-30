Suspect in custody after Centralia shooting leaves man injured

Centralia police have arrested a suspect in connection with an early morning shooting that left a 23-year-old man critically injured.

On June 30, at around 3 a.m., officers responded to the report of a gunshot victim in the 600 block of South Tower Avenue.

The victim, a Centralia resident, had sustained a single gunshot wound. He was transported to Centralia Providence Hospital and later transferred to Tacoma General Hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

According to the Centralia Police Department, a witness identified Dayton Lafferty, a 23-year-old Centralia resident, as the suspect.

Responding officers found Lafferty across the street from the scene, and the gun believed to have been used in the shooting was found on the ground near the victim.

Centralia Police Department detectives assisted in the investigation and, during an interview with Lafferty, established probable cause to arrest him for assault.

The relationship between Lafferty and the victim, as well as the reason behind the shooting, are still under investigation.

Police are asking anyone with information about this incident or any other unreported cases involving Lafferty to contact the Centralia Police Department.

©2024 Cox Media Group