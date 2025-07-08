Suspect arrested with alleged explosive device, drugs tells deputies he’s not under arrest

UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash. — A call for a suspicious person loitering outside an abandoned bank led to a foot chase with police and ended in the arrest of that person-- who allegedly had an explosive and drugs on him.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said the call went out on July 1 around 5 p.m. in University Place. Deputies saw a 42-year-old man lingering in an area that was marked “no trespassing.”

They learned the man had a warrant out of Fircrest and when they made contact with him, he ran off, leading deputies on a brief chase before he tripped and was put in handcuffs.

On body cam video, while deputies were telling the suspect he was under arrest, he repeatedly said, “No, I’m not.”

Deputies said the man had drugs in his hand when he was cuffed and allegedly had a stolen gun on him.

When deputies searched his backpack, they found an explosive device that looked like a firecracker.

“It is very important for the public to understand that items like M-80s, sparkler bombs, and tennis ball bombs are considered explosives under the law and not fireworks,” the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office wrote on Facebook.

The original M-80 was a pyrotechnic simulator used for military training decades ago, according to the sheriff’s office. The one found in the man’s backpack had about three grams of explosive powder, which is over the legal limit and is thus defined as an explosive, not a firework, under both state and federal law.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office says making, using or possessing an M-80 is a felony, and you will be arrested if you’re caught.

The 42-year-old was booked into Pierce County Jail and could face charges for:

Possession of an explosive device

Unlawful possession of drugs

Possession of stolen property

Unlawful possession of a firearm

Criminal trespassing

Resisting arrest

