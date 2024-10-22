Suspect arrested in Texas as Auburn police continue search for missing pregnant 21-year-old

Auburn police are actively investigating the suspicious disappearance of 21-year-old Jackelin Perez, who has been missing since the evening of October 13.

Jackelin, who is six weeks pregnant and recently immigrated from Guatemala, speaks limited English.

Authorities believe she may have been taken from her home under duress, and detectives do not believe this was a random incident.

The Auburn Police Department, with assistance from the FBI and other agencies, arrested a 24-year-old suspect in Texas Saturday.

However, police believe more individuals are involved and are continuing their efforts to locate additional suspects and find Jackelin.

Jackelin is described as 5 foot 4 inches tall, 111 pounds, with a scar on her left cheek.

Police are urging anyone with information about her whereabouts to contact the Auburn Police Department Tip Line at 253-288-7403.

