Suspect arrested in Tacoma homicide

TACOMA, Wash. — A 26-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a Tacoma homicide from last weekend.
According to Tacoma police, officers responded to reports of a shooting on East Q Street near Swan Creek Park on Sunday evening.
When they arrived, they found a man and a woman who had been shot. Both were taken to the hospital, but the man later died from his injuries.
Police say that while investigating, detectives established probable cause for a suspect. Then, on Tuesday, April 29, with help from the Lakewood Police Department, a 26-year-old man was arrested.
He has been booked into the Pierce County Jail for first-degree murder.
This is Tacoma’s tenth homicide case of the year, resulting in eleven victims.
