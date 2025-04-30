Suspect arrested in Tacoma homicide

TACOMA, Wash. — A 26-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a Tacoma homicide from last weekend.

According to Tacoma police, officers responded to reports of a shooting on East Q Street near Swan Creek Park on Sunday evening.

When they arrived, they found a man and a woman who had been shot. Both were taken to the hospital, but the man later died from his injuries.

Police say that while investigating, detectives established probable cause for a suspect. Then, on Tuesday, April 29, with help from the Lakewood Police Department, a 26-year-old man was arrested.

He has been booked into the Pierce County Jail for first-degree murder.

This is Tacoma’s tenth homicide case of the year, resulting in eleven victims.

©2025 Cox Media Group