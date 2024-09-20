Suspect arrested in drive-by shooting at Auburn apartment complex

AUBURN, Wash. — Auburn Police say they arrested a man in a drive-by shooting that happened earlier this month.

On Sunday, Sept. 8, at 1:51 a.m., a 22-year-old man was shot at the Colonial Court Apartments at 1210 30th St SE.

The victim was taken to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition but is expected to recover.

The car associated with the shooting was found later that day. A search warrant allowed investigators to look for evidence, according to Auburn Police.

On Tuesday, Sept. 17, the suspect, a 41-year-old man, was arrested and booked into the King County Jail.

His bail is set at $750,000.

©2024 Cox Media Group