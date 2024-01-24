Survey shows 38% of dog owners chose pets over having kids

A recent survey of 1,000 dog owners nationwide shows 38% of them made the choice to own a pet instead of having a child.

The USA Today Blueprint survey says 67% of respondents ages 18 to 26 made that choice.

The result dropped to 43% for ages 27 to 42, and down to 28% for ages 43 to 58.

But what are the reasons for choosing a pet over parenthood?

More than 80% said caring for a dog is easier than caring for a child. The cost of raising a child is also a major factor.

“The data shows that from 2016 to 2021, the cost of raising a child went up nearly 20%. So, with that latest data, around $233,000 to $310,000 to raise one child, which is not nothing,” said USA TODAY Blueprint Managing Editor Heidi Gollub.

Another data point is that 72% said they chose to have a pet over a child just because children are not for them.

The survey also shows that younger age groups are investing more in pet insurance.

About half of the respondents said they consider their dog when making decisions about their careers, travel and romantic relationships.

©2024 Cox Media Group