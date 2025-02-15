Surveillance video captures three vehicles in Redmond dispensary burglary attempt

A group of burglars used a stolen vehicle to ram into the front of Hashtag Cannabis early Friday morning but failed to gain entry before taking off in other cars, according to the Redmond Police Department.

Officers responded to a burglary at the dispensary around 2:30 a.m. on Feb. 14.

Security footage showed one vehicle crashing into the storefront while two others left the area.

When police arrived, they found extensive damage to the front of the business, but it appeared the suspects had not made it inside.

A short distance from the store, officers discovered a light-colored Hyundai abandoned with damage consistent with being used to smash into the building.

The car had been reported stolen.

Redmond police are continuing to investigate the incident.





