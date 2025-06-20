Suquamish police offer reward to find vandal who damaged cultural site

SUQUAMISH, Wash. — The Suquamish Police Department is offering a reward to find the person who vandalized a cultural site.

The department posted images of the destruction online on June 17.

They show blue and black spray paint on larger pieces of driftwood on one of the beaches.

In the post, the department noted that the big deal is not what was damaged, but where it was damaged.

“The Duquaguach is a culturally significant site, and we are taking this very seriously,” the chief said in a video posted on the department’s Facebook page Friday. “When you see these things, don’t wait. Report them right away.”

The department said the person responsible will be the subject of an exclusion order request, which will permanently kick them off the Port Madison Indian Reservation.

There’s a $750 reward for information that leads to the identification of the person responsible, and the chief said the amount could reach up to $1,500 if someone has photos or videos of the act.

