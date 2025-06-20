Suquamish man wins lottery from Fred Meyer scratch off ticket

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

A Suquamish man received a large payday after purchasing a lottery ticket from a local grocery store.

Marv C. won $50,000 from a scratch-off lottery ticket at a Fred Meyer in Bremerton, one of Marv’s “go-to spots” for buying lottery tickets, according to Washington’s Lottery (WL).

Winning lottery ticket

The Suquamish resident purchased two Lucky Stars Scratch tickets at the Bremerton Fred Meyer and scratched his lottery tickets during his bus ride to a nearby coffee shop.

The first lottery ticket the man scratched was not a winner, although Washington’s Lottery said the second ticket revealed a $50,000 win.

Marv went into the coffee shop and told the owner about his win, then picked up his eyeglasses at the optometrist, where he shared the news again, according to WL. One of the workers in the office said, “I didn’t know someone could actually win $50,000.”

Marv’s prize was the highest payout for the Lucky Stars game.

The man plans to use his winnings to buy a mobile home and use the leftover money to add to his savings, WL wrote.

©2025 Cox Media Group