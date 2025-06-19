Suquamish man wins $50,000 on scratch ticket. Here’s where he bought it.

A Suquamish man’s trip to the grocery store turned out to be a very lucky one.

He won $50,000 from a scratch ticket, according to Washington’s Lottery.

They say he purchased two Lucky Stars Scratch tickets at the Fred Meyer on State Highway 303 Northeast in Bremerton.

He began scratching them on a bus ride to a nearby coffee shop.

The first wasn’t a winner, but Washington’s Lottery says the second revealed a whopping $50,000 win.

In disbelief, he double-checked the ticket on his Washington Lottery mobile app, which said he was, in fact, a winner.

With his winnings, he plans on buying a mobile home and will deposit the remaining funds into his savings.

Washington’s Lottery offers Scratch games priced between $1 and $30. Each has varying prize amounts.

Players can find Washington’s Lottery retail locations here.

