Sumas residents might taste chlorine when city does maintenance on water system

SUMAS, Wash. — Residents of Sumas in Whatcom County might taste a little chlorine in December. That’s because Sumas will be chlorinating its water system from December 4 to December 8, according to a notice sent out by the public works department.

The reason for the chlorinating is for maintenance, said the city.

The system feeds water to Sumas Rural along with the residents of Sumas.

Because the source of the water is the City of Sumas well sites, the city said it was recommended to chlorinate the whole system.

“This does not mean the City of Sumas has any problems with our system, but this is just a preventative measure to assist Sumas Rural which is also doing some preventative maintenance,” said the city.

The city said the chlorine taste will leave the system three to four days after the end of the process.

Residents can call City Hall at 360-988-5711 with any questions. Customers of Sumas Rural can call Ed Tyas at 360-815-1804 or Del Heutink at 360-220-2060.

