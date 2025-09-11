Sugar Fire is now 75% contained

OKANOGAN COUNTY, Wash. — The Sugar Fire burning near Conconully is now about 75% contained.

The fire started five days ago by lightning and has burned about 96 acres.

105 people are working to get it under control.

The fire is burning in steep and rugged terrain, and crews are facing loose rock inside the fire area.

Crews will be completing back hauling of fire suppression equipment off the ridgetop and down to Sinlahekin Road.

“We ask that you drive with extreme caution when driving in this area to reduce any risk to the firefighters currently working there,” a news release stated.

All road and campground restrictions have been lifted.

