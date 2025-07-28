Subcontractors sue over unpaid work at Microsoft’s $5B Redmond campus

REDMOND, Wash. — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

Two subcontractors involved in Microsoft’s five billion dollar Redmond campus expansion are now suing, according to the Puget Sound Business Journal.

Facade specialist Roschmann Steel and Glass and concrete contractor SAK Builders filed separate lawsuits against the Skanska-Balfour Beatty joint venture. The two companies are claiming unpaid work and additional uncompensated costs in the lawsuits.

Microsoft, which hired the joint venture as general contractor, is not named in either lawsuit. The campus project remains delayed with no current completion date.

Announced in 2017, the redevelopment project is the Puget Sound region’s largest and most expensive construction effort to date, though it is currently facing delays. Microsoft hired Skanska Balfour Beatty as the general contractor to oversee the work.

Roschmann began work in 2020, but allegedly faced delays caused by the war in Ukraine and COVID-19. After informing the joint venture, Roschmann insisted it was not properly compensated.

The company claimed it suffered $10 million in extra costs before being removed from the project in late 2024. Skanska-Balfour Beatty denies the claims and has since countersued, arguing Roschmann failed to meet contractual obligations.

Sumner-based company SAK Builders claims it is owed $2.19 million for work completed between March 2022 and June 2024. The company is also seeking payment from the project’s bonding insurers.

