Study shows increased screen time for 1-year-olds linked to risks of developmental delays

Tablets and smarts phones can keep babies entertained while you’re busy. But a national study reveals too much screen time for young children could lead to years of developmental delays.

These latest findings were published in JAMA Pediatrics. Researchers evaluated the screen time habits of nearly 7,100 one-year olds and its impact on developing critical skills.

It shows those children who spent up to four hours a day in front of a screen were three times more likely to experience developmental delays. Researchers say these delays were primarily in communication and problem-solving skills at ages two and four.

The study also reveals these risks extended to other aspects of a toddler’s life. For example, increased screen time can be linked to delays in developing social and personal skills along with motor skills which includes a child’s ability to crawl, walk or run.

“I think what these studies really tell us is that if you’re talking to your kid, and spending time doing other activities, besides screen time, like all of those things are really going to support their development,” said Dr. Jessica Weisz, pediatrician, and vice president of the DC chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Dr. Weisz suggests engaging with your kid while they’re playing on a screen.

“The show is singing a song, if you’re singing along with your kid, like using this screen maybe as a prompt is, it’s going to be realistic for most families,” she said.

Doctors also recommend no screen time for kids under 18 months unless you’re video chatting with family or friends.

“A little bit of screentime here and there is not going to like to slow your kid’s development,” said Dr. Weisz. “If they’re also spending time with you reading books, playing, playing outside, and engaging with you, then you’re going to be doing right by your kid.”

