Strong winds force cruise ship to anchor in Elliott Bay

SEATTLE — If you see Royal Caribbean’s Quantum of the Seas anchored out in Elliott Bay, don’t fret – it’s waiting for a tugboat.

The cruise ship requested the United States Coast Guard to anchor at the Bay because of the high winds earlier this morning.

The blustery weather prevented it from anchoring in its usual berth at Terminal 90/91 in Interbay.

USCG public affairs officer Steve Strohmaier tells KIRO 7 that a tugboat is on its on its way to help guide the ship into the terminal.

But it’s unknown when the tug will arrive.

There is also a second cruise ship anchored in Elliott Bay.

The Roald Amundsen is anchored near the bigger cruise ship. But it’s supposed to be there, says Strohmaier.

©2024 Cox Media Group