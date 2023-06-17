Striking researchers, postdocs reach tentative agreement with UW

SEATTLE — After a week-long strike, researchers and post-doctoral workers have reached a tentative agreement with the University of Washington (UW).

The new contract is set to increase worker pay and improve the working conditions of the 2,400 union members at the institution. Postdoc Scholars will see their pay increased by 28% by Jan. 1, 2024, and their compensation will be re-negotiated before the next increase by Jan. 1, 2025. Researchers will see a pay increase of 33%, along with future wage increases that keep up with the costs of living.

“The University tried every trick in the book to avoid paying Postdocs and Research Scientists/Engineers fairly, but ultimately, Postdocs and RSEs walking off the job showed how essential they are and how much of an impact the loss of their labor had on University operations. Through the power they displayed and support of their allies, Postdocs and RSEs forced the University to meet their demands and won strong contracts which will make science and research at UW more inclusive and sustainable,” said Mike Miller, Director of UAW Region 6.

We did this together, y'all! The wins in our tentative agreement are a direct outcome of collective power and community solidarity. ✊ #FairContractsUW #UWPostdocsRSEs #UWworksBCweDo pic.twitter.com/v7CFihD0BZ — UW Researchers United ON STRIKE (@uwrunited) June 16, 2023

The contract ratification vote will begin on Friday.

