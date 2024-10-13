Strike authorized: Elysian Brewery workers vote to strike as contract talks stall

TUKWILA, Wash. — On Saturday, workers at Elysian Brewery voted “overwhelmingly” to strike as contract negotiations broke down.

Elysian Brewery, represented by Teamsters 117 came together at the Teamsters Union Hall in Tukwila to cast their vote on whether to authorize a strike.

Workers from Elysian Brewery and AB Inbev have been in extensive talks on a contract for over a year.

Teamsters 117 accused AB InBev of using a “union-busting” law firm intending to sabotage negotiations rather than negotiate in good faith.

“Our strike authorization sends a message that we’re serious. We want to see a contract we feel good about, one that we can actually vote on and feel confident is going to take care of us,” said Shannon Mullins, a quality assurance lead who has worked at Elysian for 6 years and is member of the union negotiations committee.

Mullens said that the group’s priorities are fair wages and better healthcare.

“My doctor prescribed me medication that he said would improve my day-to-day immensely, and the insurance denied it,” Kevin Lindsay, a three-year Elysian employee said. “It would be nice to have a medical insurance that trusts in your doctor rather than a company that just trusts in who they give money to. If my doctor says I need something, then I need it.”

What happens next is currently under discussion but the union is giving Elysian Brewing two days, October 24 and 25, to “get the deal done.”

KIRO 7 has reached out to AB InBev for comment and is waiting for a response.

This story is developing and will be updated.

©2024 Cox Media Group