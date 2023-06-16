Streetlights out across Auburn as police look for wire theft suspects

Damage to streetlights across Auburn has police looking for suspects that have been vandalizing and damaging the lights in search of wire.

The damage to the lights cost the city thousands to repair.

According to police, the vandalism typically occurs at night.

If you see anyone, even if they appear to be wearing construction vests and/or hard hats, that appear to be working on streetlights at night or in the early morning, call 911 or the Auburn police non-emergency line at 253-288-2121.

©2023 Cox Media Group