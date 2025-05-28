Streetcar tracks blocked after T-bone crash flips car in downtown Seattle

A two-vehicle collision involving a Seattle Public Utilities truck and a red sedan caused a rollover crash in Seattle’s Pioneer Square neighborhood on Wednesday afternoon, according to Seattle Fire and Police.

Crews responded to the crash around 12:46 p.m. at the intersection of 4th Avenue South and South Jackson Street.

Seattle Fire said all occupants were out of the vehicles by the time firefighters arrived and were evaluated at the scene.

No one suffered life-threatening injuries, and all occupants were reported in stable condition.

Seattle Police said the crash was a T-bone collision involving a city-owned utility pickup truck and a red sedan that overturned during the impact.

Emergency crews reduced their response shortly after confirming there were no serious injuries.

Debris from the crash fell onto the nearby streetcar tracks, requiring cleanup by emergency crews.

The red sedan sustained significant damage and will be towed from the scene.

Seattle Police traffic officers are still investigating, but the incident is currently being treated as a collision and not a criminal matter.

No arrests have been made.

