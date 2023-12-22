Stray dog dubbed ‘Churro’ finds new home with Snohomish County deputy

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — A stray dog named “Churro” has found a new home with a Snohomish County deputy.

Deputy Grimes with the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office was responding to an animal control call back in October when he found a dog tied to a pole.

The animal was abandoned in the rain at the Mariner Market in Everett. Deputy Grimes took him to the Everett Animal Shelter and named him “Churro” after his cinnamon sugar coloring.

Churro was not chipped and had fleas, mange, and other health issues often associated with abandoned dogs.

After two weeks, no one claimed Churro so a different deputy adopted him.

“He is healthy and thriving in his new loving home with Deputy Miller,” said a spokesperson. “Thank you to Deputy Grimes for taking him to the shelter and thank you to Deputy Miller for giving Churro a loving home.”









