Stranger in SUV offers candy to kids near Snoqualmie park, prompting safety reminder

Snoqualmie Police are reminding parents to talk to their children about safety after an incident Friday morning in which a man in a white SUV reportedly offered candy to kids near Stellar Park.

According to the Snoqualmie Police Department, the children did not get into the vehicle and were not harmed.

Officers said the details about the incident are limited, but the report was serious enough to issue a public reminder about the importance of staying alert.

The incident happened in the vicinity of Stellar Park, a popular area in the Snoqualmie neighborhood.

Authorities have not released a suspect description beyond the mention of a male driver in a white SUV.

Police are encouraging anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area to contact their non-emergency line at 425-888-3333 (option 1), or to call 911 in case of an emergency.

Officials said the case highlights the need for families to regularly review personal safety tips with children, especially the importance of not accepting anything from strangers or getting into a stranger’s vehicle.

