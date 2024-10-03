Local

Strange device explodes, damaging a car in Bremerton

By Lexi Herda, KIRO 7 News

BREMERTON, Wash. — Kitsap County Sheriff’s Detectives are investigating after an explosion damaged a car in Bremerton.

It happened just before 4:00 a.m. Thursday on Northwest Grover Lane.

The car’s owner told deputies he saw someone place a black box with a flashing red light under the bottom of his Mercedes.

As he approached his car, he says the device detonated, destroying the back end of the Mercedes.

No one was hurt.

The man told deputies that the person responsible took off in a silver Honda.

Kitsap County Sheriff’s detectives, the Federal Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the FBI, and Washington State Patrol bomb technicians are investigating the incident.

