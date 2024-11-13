Storms are coming: Rake drains before the rain and avoid blowing leaves into streets

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Before heavy rain moves into your neighborhood, local jurisdictions are urging you to rake up leaves from storm drains.

“Storm drains can easily get clogged with leaves and debris, fir needles, things like that,” said Susan McCleary, a stormwater associate planner with the City of Olympia.

That can cause flooding and unsafe driving conditions.

The risk is especially high this time of year when piles of leaves have accumulated on the ground. While it can be tempting to blow the leaves off your property and sidewalk and into the street, that can make the problem worse.

McCleary recommends collecting leaves in your garbage bin, especially because they can contain pollutants from road runoff.

While city employees are focused on the issue too, they can’t be everywhere at once. There are more than 7,400 storm drains in Olympia alone.

Before major rain events, crews will focus efforts on flood hotspots.

“We have a lot of years of data that shows where our flooding areas are,” McCleary said. “Our city crews are very proactive when we know a rainstorm is coming. We’re out checking those spots, making sure that storm drains are clear.”

If flooding has occurred in your neighborhood, you can use a shovel or rake to remove the blockage from the drain. You can also call your city’s public works department for help.

McCleary has posted additional information about cleaning drains here.

When clearing a drain, wear protective, reflective clothing to stay safe on the road.

After big storms, check your yard and surrounding area for other debris too.

“When you have a big tree at your house, those branches are more likely to come down,” said Amy Ackroyd, Nursery Manager at Eastside Urban Farm and Garden Center.

Ackroyd said there are a few things you can do to protect your garden before big storms, including moving certain potted plants.

“When they’re in pots, they’ll get a little waterlogged,” she said. “You can bring those under shelter, your porch, or greenhouse.”

But Ackroyd said you shouldn’t worry too much about your plants or trees during rain or moderate winds.

“Plants are designed to be outside,” she said. “They’re really resilient.”

