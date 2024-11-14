‘Stop the Lift’: How Bellevue plans to lower shoplifting during the holidays

BELLEVUE, Wash. — The Bellevue Police Department has launched the “Stop the Lift” campaign as a way to tackle shoplifting during the holiday season with partnerships with local stores, community engagement and proactive measures.

This year, police will partner with local stores across the city to reduce instances of shoplifting, which has risen about 9% when compared to 2023.

“Retail theft is Bellevue’s most common crime, and the Bellevue Police Department is committed to working with local retailers to find solutions that deliver a safer and more secure retail environment for all,” said Wendell Shirley, Chief of the Bellevue Police Department. “Suspects sometimes go to great lengths to shoplift – even resorting to threats and violence. In Bellevue, there is a zero tolerance for this behavior.”

Police attribute a 90% drop in large-scale thefts at LuLuLemon across western Washington to holding those who commit organized retail theft accountable.

With 37% of all crimes in Bellevue being related to retail theft, the Bellevue police will focus on strengthening their relationships with the community and enhancing their visibility in the area.

They plan to hold “Coffee with a Cop” events at retail stores, actively engage with community members, conduct online crime prevention initiatives, and increase patrols in key areas such as Bellevue Square and Factoria Mall.

Police are encouraging residents of Bellevue and greater Puget Sound to take the following steps:

Contact store management if you witness a shoplift occurring

Never leave packages visible in your vehicle

Do not leave bags, purses, or wallets unattended

Police ask its residents to speak up and call 911 if they see a theft happening at a business or neighbor’s house.

