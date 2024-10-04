Stolen vehicle leads Seattle police to arrest of 7-time felon

Seattle police officers arrested a seven-time felon Sunday.

Officers say the man who is in his 40s, had a gun several knives, a stolen bank and ID card, and drugs on him at the time.

He was also driving a stolen car.

In fact, that’s how they found him.

Seattle police say an officer was near Magnuson Park when they discovered the stolen vehicle, with someone inside.

When the officer approached the car, the man got out and tried to resist arrest.

After a brief struggle, he was arrested and booked into the King County Jail.

