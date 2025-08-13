Stolen supermarket scooter investigation leads to burglary arrest in Silverdale

SILVERDALE, Wash. — The Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office says deputies found an electric scooter that was reportedly stolen from a Safeway supermarket in Silverdale on Wednesday morning.

At around 7 a.m., witnesses reported seeing a 25-year-old woman riding the scooter in a parking lot. She told deputies she took the scooter because of a foot injury and was considering returning it, the sheriff’s office said in a post.

While she was being questioned, deputies asked a 35-year-old man she was with if he had any warrants.

The man then reportedly ran from police and fell over some bushes before giving up, the sheriff’s office says.

He was booked in connection with a previous burglary warrant, and the woman was released pending criminal charges.

©2025 Cox Media Group