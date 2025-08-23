Stolen Spanaway car chase ends with 15-year-old driver and three juveniles arrested

Four juveniles were arrested after a stolen car pursuit that reached speeds close to 100 mph early Wednesday morning, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 2:30 a.m. on August 20, a Puyallup police officer spotted a car near 112th Street South and Pacific Avenue South that had recently been reported stolen from Spanaway.

When the officer tried to pull the car over, the driver sped away east on 112th Street toward Portland Avenue.

Pierce County deputies joined the pursuit and deployed stop sticks at Waller Road East and 112th Street East.

The car struck the devices, which reduced its speed but did not immediately end the chase.

The driver continued onto Portland Avenue and used the onramp to head east on State Route 512.

Deputies then used a PIT maneuver on SR 512, forcing the car to stop.

Authorities said four people wearing hoodies and face coverings got out of the vehicle and ran into thick brush along the highway.

All four were taken into custody a short time later.

Investigators determined the driver was a 15-year-old boy who did not have a license.

The passengers were identified as a 13-year-old boy, a 15-year-old girl, and a 17-year-old girl.

The sheriff’s office noted that stolen vehicles are often used in additional crimes and credited the joint effort with Puyallup police for stopping the car before more incidents could occur.

