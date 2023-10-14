Stolen Jaws of Life used to break into West Seattle ATM

SEATTLE, Wash. — Jaws of Life stolen from King County Fire District 2 was used to break into a West Seattle ATM Thursday morning in a parking lot off 4200 Southwest Morgan Street near BECU.

Seattle police say that they got multiple complaints mentioning masked men breaking into the ATM with hammers and crowbars.

Officers say that when they arrived the suspects escaped in a blue Hyundai.

Police then found and recovered the Jaws of Life, however, the ATM was severely damaged.

No suspects have been caught.

