Stolen guns, 15,000 rounds of ammunition discovered on Mason Co. property

MASON COUNTY, Wash. — Detectives in Mason County uncovered a surprising number of stolen items Tuesday at a property on Northeast Dewatto Hills Road in Tahuya.

The items were discovered during an ongoing investigation into a burglary where multiple guns and a significant amount of ammunition was taken.

Detectives recovered 20 guns, 15,000 rounds of ammunition, two commercial work trailers, and traffic signs from Mason County Public Works.

Two people were arrested.

The sheriff’s office says one person tried to run, but K9 Kylo and his handler caught him.

The investigation is ongoing.

