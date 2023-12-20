Stolen gun recovered after being used in International District shooting

CHINATOWN INTERNATIONAL DISTRICT, Wash. — Seattle Police say they have recovered a stolen handgun and SUV that were involved in a shooting that happened in the Chinatown International District.

Two people were shot and injured near the intersection of 13th Avenue South and South Lane Street on November 22.

When police got surveillance footage of the shooting, it showed a white Jeep SUV that was used by the shooting suspects. Six days later, West Precinct patrol officers stopped a SUV with no plates that matched the same description.

The people in the SUV were identified and then asked to get out of the vehicle. During the investigation, officers saw a gun under the driver’s seat.

A routine record check of the gun showed that it had been stolen out of Mountlake Terrace.

The 24-year-old driver was arrested and booked into King County Jail for violation of the Uniformed Controlled Substance Act and possession of a stolen firearm.

The other two men in the car were released at the scene.









