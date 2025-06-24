Stolen excavator used to break into bank ATMs in Clackamas

CLACKAMAS, Wash. — Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office detectives are asking for the public’s help after someone used a stolen excavator to steal cash from an ATM drive-thru.

Deputies were called to the U.S. Bank on Southeast Sunnyside Road on Monday just before 5 a.m..

When they arrived, the excavator was still running, but nobody was inside.

Deputies say the person or people responsible used the excavator’s boom arm to destroy two ATM housing, damaging the bank’s building in the process.

The excavator was stolen from a nearby construction site and driven to the bank.

A SUV parked nearby also had its window broken out.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Office Tip Line — by phone at (503) 723-4949 or by using the online form at www.clackamas.us/sheriff/tip . Please reference CCSO Case #25-013120.

©2025 Cox Media Group