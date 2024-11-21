Stolen car crashes through a Graham elementary school

GRAHAM, Wash. — The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department is trying to track down the people who crashed through the front of Centennial Elementary School in Graham. It happened just before 5:00 a.m.

Several people called 911 saying they saw two cards doing donuts in the parking lot before hearing a loud bang. One witness said two to three people ran out of the building and hopped into a white sedan.

When deputies arrived, they found a black Hyundai with the engine still running inside the school. They called the registered owner, who said their car was stolen overnight from their home in Spanaway.

Deputies reviewed surveillance video and said the culprits were either teens or young adults. The car was towed from the school and class is in session today.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the sheriff’s department or submit an anonymous tip through the Crime Stoppers P3 Tips app, website, or by calling 1 (800) 222-TIPS.

