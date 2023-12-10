Stevens Pass to open Tuesday despite delays

STEVENS PASS, Wash. — After a delayed opening caused by rain, Stevens Pass is now set to open for the 2023/24 season on Tuesday.

The Daisy, Brooks, and Skyline lifts will start running at 9 am, in addition to a “banner break” in celebration of the resort’s opening.

Leadership says that their team was originally ready to start the first day of December, but the weather had other plans.

“Our team was ready to open on our target date of December 1, but Mother Nature is in charge, and we needed to be patient,” said VP & GM of Stevens Pass, Ellen Galbraith. “Thankfully the wait is over, and it’s time to get outside to ski and ride. I’m incredibly grateful for our team, and we’re all excited to welcome our community back to kick off the season this Tuesday.”

The resort has also introduced a new parking program for two of its lots in hopes of mitigating parking challenges. For detailed information about parking visit the ‘Getting Here & Parking’ page.

Stevens Pass plans to host several events throughout the winter like College Nights every Thursday evening starting in January and an International Women’s Day celebration in March.

For real-time operations and closure alerts follow @StevensUpdates on X/Twitter.

