Stay out of the water! More King County beaches report high levels of bacteria

SEATTLE — Two more beaches in King County have tested positive for high levels of bacteria (meaning, there is poop in the water), and people and pets are being urged to stay out of the water.

Last week, people were told to stay out of the water at Juanita Beach in Kirkland and Green Lake east beach. Those are still in effect, but Madison Park and Pritchard Beaches in Seattle have also issued this warning.

Recent water tests found high bacteria, which means there is poop in the water from people, pets, or wildlife, according to Public Health - Seattle & King County (PHSKC).

PHSKC says germs from poop in the water can cause problems such as rashes, diarrhea, throwing up or feeling nauseous, stomachaches, headaches, or fever.

It is also possible to get an infection in your eyes, ears, nose, throat, or skin.

Signs will be posted in the closed areas.

Pritchard Beach is in the Rainier Valley neighborhood and Madison Park Beach is in its namesake neighborhood.

For the latest on the conditions of King County bodies of water, click here.

