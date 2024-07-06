‘Stay Out, Stay Alive!’: Warning people about the dangers of using canal system for recreation

KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. — On Saturday the Kittitas Reclamation District (KRD) wrote on Facebook about the dangers of using their canal system as a “Lazy River.”

On Independence Day, KRD witnessed large groups of people using the canal system in the are of Upper Peoh Point Road and Markovich Road to cool off.

According to KRD, the canal system is fast-moving cold water that may have underwater hazards dangerous for people to be caught in.

Kittitas Reclamation District canal system (Kittitas Reclamation District)

The goal of the canal is to move water quickly and it is built with pressure tunnels, siphons, trash racks, straightwalls and weir pools that are inescapable.

In addition to the dangers of getting into the canal system, it is illegal and considered federal criminal trespassing.

People looking to get into a cool place are asked to consider the many public options available throughout the county.

“Stay out, stay alive!” KRD said.

