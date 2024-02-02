Statewide alert out for missing 8-year-old last seen in Seattle

SEATTLE — A statewide alert is out for a missing eight-year-old boy last seen in Seattle.

According to Washington State Patrol, Anthony Thomas was last seen on Thursday, Feb. 1 around 11 p.m. on foot near the 900 block of Union Street. At the time, he was wearing a blue jacket, khaki pants, a brown Adidas shirt, and a black Adidas backpack.

Anthony has blond hair and brown eyes, is four feet and five inches tall, and weighs 60 pounds.

The boy is considered to be an “endangered missing person.” If he’s seen, call 911 immediately.

