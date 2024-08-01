State troopers search for felony eluding suspects

SEATTLE — Washington State Patrol troopers are searching for two felony elusion suspects following an HOV emphasis on State Route 520.

The emphasis was conducted during the morning rush hours to address numerous complaints from the community.

According to troopers, 53 traffic stops were conducted during this time, with 42 HOV violations.

The first eluding suspect was a motorcyclist who troopers attempted to stop for splitting lanes and not displaying license plates. Instead of stopping, the rider took off, possibly striking the barrier and splitting lanes to escape.

The second suspect was driving a black Infinity G35x Sedan with a loud exhaust, no plates, and blacked-out windshields and windows. The suspect initially pulled off to the right shoulder, waiting for the trooper to approach the Sedan before speeding off.

Motorcycle troopers tracked the car across the bridge, but stopped after the car passed on the shoulder. Troopers believe the car exited onto Interstate 405 northbound.

The Washington State Patrol has asked anyone with information to email Trooper Brock at Tony.Brock@wsp.wa.gov.

Info needed on two eluding suspects ! @wastatepatrol pic.twitter.com/wdNNfzu4q3 — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) August 1, 2024

©2024 Cox Media Group