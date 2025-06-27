State Superintendent’s office to fund Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Washington

WASHINGTON — Back in April, Washington’s operating budget did not include funding for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, which would have stopped the delivery of monthly books to over 121,000 children.

The Imagination Library program, which serves children across Washington’s 39 counties, is designed to be both affordable and scalable. Each book costs $2.60, with funding split between local partners and the state budget.

Despite the budget cuts, State Superintendent Chris Reykdal announced plans to use limited discretionary funds to keep the program running for one more year, with hopes of securing permanent funding in the next legislative session.

“Washington’s youngest children cannot afford to have their opportunities for early learning cut to this extent,“ said State Superintendent Chris Reykdal. “While I plan to advocate for renewed funding in the supplemental session next year, the Imagination Library of Washington risks losing their effective, statewide infrastructure if funding generated from the statewide match is halted for even one year. Through limited discretionary funds, my agency will keep this program funded for one more year with the goal being to obtain permanent funding from the Legislature next session.”

“We are grateful to Superintendent Reykdal and OSPI for their investment in and continued support for the Imagination Library,” said Brooke Fisher-Clark, Executive Director of the Imagination Library of Washington. “This program has the potential to be absolutely life changing for Washington students, and we already see through rising kindergarten readiness scores that our efforts, along with other early learning investments, are making a difference in our children’s learning. As Dolly Parton often says, ‘you can never get enough books into the hands of enough children.’”

The future of the Imagination Library in Washington remains uncertain, but efforts are underway to secure funding and continue providing valuable early learning resources to children across the state.

You can enroll here.

