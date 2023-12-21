Local

State patrol searches for owner of abandoned pickup truck with beer cans inside

By KIRO 7 News Staff

Pickup Truck

DUVALL, Wash. — Trooper Rick Johnson with Washington State Patrol says they are looking for the owner of a pickup truck after it was left abandoned on State Route 203 north of Duvall.

“Not sure the reason yet but not a parking spot for sure!” said Johnson.

The truck was left abandoned with multiple beer cans inside.

