State patrol says troopers arrested man 2 years after hitting motorcyclist

AUBURN, Wash. — After two years of investigative work, detectives with Washington State Patrol arrested a man accused of driving the wrong way and hitting a motorcyclist.

In June of 2023, troopers say someone called 911 after seeing a serious motorcycle crash on eastbound SR 18.

When troopers arrived, they found a woman with a severe leg injury on the ground. They applied a tourniquet until she could be airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.

Troopers learned that the woman was taking the exit to C Street from SR 18 when a car going the wrong way hit her. The only description she could give was that the man was driving a beige sedan.

On Friday, WSP announced that they arrested and booked 63-year-old Gilbert Foster from Auburn.

Suspect arrested after two year investigation! pic.twitter.com/DWAEL0VJnh — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) May 30, 2025

©2025 Cox Media Group