State Patrol: Man running from crash in Cowlitz County hit and killed on I-5

COWLITZ COUNTY, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol (WSP) says a 27-year-old man was hit and killed early Saturday morning in Cowlitz County.

A WSP report shows that at around 12:15 a.m., the man was fleeing from a previous collision on the median on I-5 near Beacon Hill, Washington.

The man reportedly then tried to cross the southbound lanes and was hit by an oncoming car.

WSP says the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the oncoming car was not injured, according to State Patrol.

