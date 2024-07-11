State Patrol looking for car in Tukwila drive-by shooting

TUKWILA, Wash. — Troopers are looking for information about a drive-by shooting that happened on State Route 599 in Tukwila Monday afternoon.

At 4:15 p.m., Washington State Patrol dispatchers got a call from someone who said he had just witnessed the driver of a car shooting on southbound SR 599 near the exit to Tukwila International Boulevard.

The caller said the car was a white Mini Cooper that was driven by a light-skinned driver who was firing a silver pistol.

The witness who called 911 was able to provide two photos of the suspect’s vehicle.

He told dispatchers that the driver of a Chevy Tahoe that may have been hit by the gunfire had pulled over.

A trooper came to the scene and told the Tahoe’s driver they had a flat tire. The driver said they were unaware there had been a shooting.

Detectives think the tire was likely hit by gunfire.

No one was hurt.

Detectives are seeking information that would help identify the suspect vehicle and driver. Please email Detective Olsen at Franklin.Olsen@wsp.wa.gov or Trooper Johnson at Rick.Johnson@wsp.wa.gov.

