State Patrol catches suspect after found erratically driving in Kitsap and Mason County

MASON COUNTY, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol says that they arrested a suspect after the suspect was seen driving at high speeds in Kitsap and Mason Counties.

State Patrol says the truck was stolen, and it drove multiple cars off the road on Friday Morning.

The truck was spiked twice before crashing into a business on SR 3 and Mill Creek.

Mason County Sheriff’s Office and the Seattle police department helped in arresting the suspect after the crash.

No injuries were reported.

